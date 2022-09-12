Switzerland confirms preferred location for $21 billion nuclear waste storage facility

Switzerland confirmed on Monday that its preferred location for an underground nuclear waste storage facility worth 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.94 billion) was a region to the north of Zurich, close to the German border.

The National Cooperative for the Disposal of Radioactive Waste (NAGRA), the organisation in charge of the initiative to store the nation’s nuclear waste for at least the next 200,000 years, suggested northern Laegern for the location, which is scheduled to open in 2050.

After a 14-year review process, NAGRA, an organisation created by the government and operators of nuclear power plants, concluded that the area’s opalinus clay offered the subterranean repository the best geological barrier, rock stability, and flexibility of the two locations it had studied.

NAGRA CEO Matthias Braun declared at a news conference on Monday in Bern that ‘geology has spoken.’