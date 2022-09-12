Thousands demonstrate in Serbia’s capital against the upcoming EuroPride.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, a few days before the planned pan-European LGBTQ community gathering, to express their opposition to the upcoming EuroPride event.

Tensions have been building in the capital since the Serbian government stopped supporting the event, but pride organisers have pledged to go on with the event, which is scheduled for this coming Saturday.

Orthodox priests, bikers, and ring-wing groups all marched through Belgrade’s streets on Sunday while carrying crosses and carrying religious symbols. In opposition to the decision of the EuroPride organisers to hold the event, several pledged to organise a protest.

After far-right organisations targeted the event, violence and riots marred the Belgrade Pride marches in 2001 and again in 2010.

Since 2014, the march has been regularly planned, however there is a substantial law enforcement presence.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made the decision to ‘postpone or cancel’ the EuroPride event public last month. He provided several justifications, including the ongoing wars with Kosovo, a former province that had declared its secession, as well as concerns about food and energy.

The organisers of EuroPride criticised the government’s decision and claimed that it was not within its rights to call off the event.