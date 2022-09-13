Blinken claims that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has advanced significantly

The counteroffensive launched by Ukraine against the Russian military is still in its early stages, but Ukrainian forces have made ‘significant progress,’ according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.

Blinken was questioned about the most recent events in Ukraine while he was in Mexico for business negotiations.

After Moscow abandoned its major stronghold in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, marking its greatest defeat since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian forces have recently retaken dozens of towns.

In a press conference held in Mexico City, Blinken stated, ‘What they have done is very methodically planned out and of course it has benefited from significant support from the United States and many other countries in terms of making sure that Ukraine has in its hands the equipment it needs to prosecute this counteroffensive.’

According to Blinken, the battle in Ukraine is likely to last for some time because Russia still has substantial forces and weapons there, which it is still employing ‘indiscriminately’ against civilians and civilian infrastructure.