Florida looks to military veterans amid a teacher shortage in the United States

Since so many Florida teachers have quit their jobs in recent years, the state is allowing members of the armed forces who have never taught to take charge of classrooms while they pursue their education degrees.

As classes began this August and September across other parts of the country, districts awarded bonuses to retirees and beam virtual teachers into classrooms from other states.

Education experts claim that the teacher shortages they had been predicting for years worsened during the coronavirus pandemic since teachers who did not pass away or become seriously ill had to deal with new challenges like remote learning or contact with possibly infectious students.

On June 9, after easily passing both chambers of the Florida legislature without any opposition, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed the Military Veterans Certification Pathway into law to make up for the lack. The statute permits qualified veterans to serve as teachers while pursuing their bachelor’s degrees and grants them a five-year teaching credential.