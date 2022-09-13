If you overwork this ‘new mouse’ from Samsung, it will run away!

For every professional, finding the ideal work-life balance has been a difficult undertaking. Even with the best of intentions, it has been challenging to spend meaningful time with the family because of overwork. The South Korean electronics giant Samsung has introduced a ground-breaking new device that can assist individuals in avoiding overworking in an effort to strike the correct balance. This ground-breaking invention is really a computer mouse that turns off after regular business hours.

This device, known as the ‘Samsung Balance Mouse,’ is made in such a manner that it physically starts racing away from the desk the instant someone starts working hard. The IT giant recently posted a mouse concept video on its official Korean YouTube account. The new Samsung mouse begins to flee as soon as the working guy reaches it after 6 o’clock in the video.

Samsung claims that the moment the mouse recognizes a hand movement, its wheels begin to turn and it begins to flee. The video also demonstrates how the mouse separates from the middle portion and flees as the man attempts desperately to capture it.

The majority of employees are claimed to be reluctant to leave the office on time because they are always under intense pressure to finish their unfinished business, according to Samsung’s video. According to them, the improvement of the work-life balance in Korea was the main inspiration for the Balance Mouse’s design. Unfortunately, it’s unclear when this mouse will be sold because it’s still only a concept. An advertising firm helped to develop this idea.