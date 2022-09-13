India launches ‘first commercial satellite broadband service’ with ISRO and Hughes

On Monday, Hughes Communications India (HCI) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched the nation’s first high-throughput satellite (HTS) broadband internet service. Over the previous year, the business had tested its operations in North India. The business has pledged to provide high-speed satellite broadband services to rural areas across India, from the northeast to remote areas of Leh and Ladakh, using ISRO’s Ku-band capability of GSAT-11 and GSAT-29 satellites.

The business is already helping the Indian Army and paramilitary troops that monitor the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and other far-flung border outposts through the use of HTS technology. The relationship with the commercial sector, according to ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somnath, who was present for the launch, would enable people’s lives be improved. ‘ We are certain that HCI will continue to supply outstanding quality satellite broadband services and significantly enhance the connection experience that promotes India’s digital revolution,’ stated Dr. Somnath in reference to the new HTS capabilities powered by ISRO satellites.

It is important to mention that HTS service clients right now include cooperative banks, 4G telecommunications providers, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Hughes currently has 1 Gbps of HTS capacity, but plans to expand it to 10 Gbps or 100 Gbps in the future. Partho Banerjee, president and managing director of HCI, was asked if the company might be able to compete when major players like Starlink or Amazon make their way into the increasingly alluring satellite broadband service. He responded that despite being in the B2B segment, their pricing was competitive.

Make-in-India initiative;

Senior vice-president of Hughes India Shivaji Chatterjee said that the firm was really committed to the Make in India initiative. ‘The satellite is undoubtedly Indian (laughs). We do carry several items produced in India, though, under Hughes India. Reliance Jio, the complete system, the outside modem, and other components are currently built in India. The business in India produced the antenna and the dishes that you can see in their entirety. Additionally produced in India are the SD-WAN project and Indian Oil’, To WION, Chatterjee spoke.

What is HTS?

Simply defined, a high-throughput satellite is different from a traditional satellite in that it improves capacity while utilising the same amount of orbital spectrum while also lowering the cost per bit. Chatterjee asserts that ‘A lot more bandwidth is available with HTS. Additionally, it offers a considerably richer user experience while offering bandwidth at a lot reduced cost’.

In contrast to conventional satellites, which employ a wide single beam or a few beams, HTS operates using a spot-beam. Spot beam technology offers smooth and quick communication while allowing emphasis on a small region. Throughout the world, Hughes India deploys both HTS and traditional satellites using its own Jupiter system. In India, HCI now offers satellite broadband connection to over two lakh commercial and governmental locations.