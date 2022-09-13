Infosys, Wipro warns employees of consequences if found to be ‘moonlighting’!

Moonlighting appears to be a new issue for India’s ever-expanding IT sector. Weeks after Wipro expressed worries about workers ‘two-timing’ their work, Infosys also issued a warning to its staff, stating that such behavior would result in firing. Under specific circumstances, moonlighting is the practice of employees taking on side employment in addition to their regular job.

The majority of businesses in India forbid this practise and forbid employees from taking on additional employment. Additionally, businesses punish employees harshly for accepting employment even outside of normal working hours. With the subject line ‘No two-timing, no moonlighting,’ the IT behemoth Infosys sent out a message on Monday, threatening to fire any employees who were discovered to be doing a second job after hours. According to the employee code of conduct, moonlighting is not authorised, and any infringement might result in disciplinary action, according to a story in the Times of India newspaper.

According to the Times of India, the email stated: ‘As clearly stated in your offer letter, you agree not to take employment, whether full-time or part-time, as director/partner/member/employee of any other organization/entity engaged in any form of business activity without the consent of Infosys. The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company’.

The Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji referred to the behaviour as cheating a month prior to this warning. Employees may moonlight if they meet specific requirements and take on additional work outside of their primary job’s regular business hours. On Twitter, Premji expressed his opinions on moonlighting and stated, ‘There is a lot of talk about individuals moonlighting in the IT business. Simply put, this is cheating’, said Premji.