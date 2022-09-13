Realme launches Narzo 50i Prime in India: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realem launched Narzo 50i Prime in India. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model costs Rs. 7,999 and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. The phone is available on Amazon and official Realme India online store in Dark Blue and Mint Green colours. The handset will go on sale in India for the first time at 12am on September 23.

The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. The device comes with a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent and 400 nits of brightness.

The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel AI main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 4 days of audio playback support.