Staff at Felixstowe, the largest container port in Britain, to strike once again

A notification on the website of the port operator indicated on Tuesday that employees at Britain’s largest container port, Felixstowe, planned to hold a second eight-day strike over pay, adding to a wave of industrial discontent brought on by skyrocketing prices.

The Unite union informed Hutchison Ports of additional strikes from September 27 to October 5 at the port of Felixstowe in eastern England.

There is little chance of reaching an agreement with the union because the collective bargaining process has been exhausted, according to the port.

A wage reward for 2022 that is 7% plus 500 pounds ($585.25) and is retroactive to January 1, 2022, was also mentioned.

The strike would come after a comparable eight-day walkout at Felixstowe port last month that jammed supply lines but didn’t completely disrupt a sector that was already experiencing supply chain challenges.

In another part of Britain, Unite announced earlier this month that more than 560 dockworkers at the Port of Liverpool, one of the biggest container ports in the nation, are planning to strike over pay from September 19 to October 3.

Unite estimates that 48% of all containers imported into the UK pass via the Felixstowe port, making it a significant centre for British imports.

Another strike at Felixstowe would be the latest in a summertime wave of labour unrest that has hit a variety of sectors across Britain, including aviation and transportation as well as nurses and attorneys.