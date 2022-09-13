Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic equity market benchmark indices touched a five-month high on Tuesday. This is the fourth day in a row that the equity indices ending higher. NSE Nifty surged above 18,000 points level for the first time since April.

BSE Sensex jumped 456 points or 0.8% to end at 60571. NSE Nifty ended at 18070 higher by 0.75% or 133 points. Top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Titan Company. The top losers in the market were Tata Consultancy Services , Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, and Maruti Suzuki India.