Unique features of Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Royal’ coffin; Here’s why it stands out

Queen Elizabeth II led a lavish lifestyle. Imagine a monarch who ruled for 70 years doing anything other than taking a great last repose. Regarding her majesty’s regal casket, consider these fascinating details:

Special coffin with lead lining;

It was at least 32 years ago when the queen’s coffin was made of English wood. According to a The Times story, this wood is becoming more and more difficult to locate, hence American oak is now used to create the bulk of wooden coffins. It is coated with lead in accordance with royal tradition to help the corpse remain longer following burial in a crypt, which for Queen Elisabeth II is the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, which is located west of London.

Pallbearers

The queen’s casket is lifted by eight pallbearers. The lead-lined coffin will purportedly help preserve the body of her majesty for a longer amount of time by keeping the casket airtight and preventing moisture from entering, but it will also make the coffin significantly heavier.

Who made it?

The casket was passed down to Leverton & Sons, the royal family’s London funeral home, in 1991, the year they began serving the family. They also said that they are unsure of the coffin’s makers.

Partners in life and death;

The casket was made specifically for the late queen’s late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away last year. In addition to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip was also laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The final resting location will be split between the two royals.

Features of the Royal Coffin;

The coffin’s lid has been particularly designed to securely house costly fixtures. This contains the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre, each of which stands for a different aspect of the sovereign’s authority. These will be present throughout the funeral and laying in state, according to AFP. The brass handles on the coffin, which are likewise custom-made for royal caskets, are reportedly made by a company in Birmingham, a city in central England. Owner of Leverton & Sons Andrew Leverton said of the coffin, ‘It is not something you can just create in a day’.

Final journey;

The casket of Queen Elizabeth II was first shown on Sunday, wrapped in the Scottish royal flag and a wreath composed of white dahlias, sweet peas, and heather from the Balmoral estate grounds where she died on Thursday. It took a Sunday night nap at Scotland’s capital of Edinburgh’s Holyroodhouse Palace. It will be driven in a hearse on Monday to St. Giles’ Cathedral on the Royal Mile, where it will stay for a day. Leading the parade will be King Charles III and several senior royals. After arriving in London on a Royal Air Force jet, it will remain at Buckingham Palace until Wednesday before being transferred to Westminster Hall.