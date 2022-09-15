Amid controversies, Jayasurya- Nadirshah movie ‘Eesho’ goes for OTT release; Premiere date announced

Kochi: Jayasurya’s much-awaited movie ‘Eesho’, revolving around a mysterious character, is all set to stream on OTT in the coming days. The movie, which also stars Jaffer Idukki and Namitha Pramod, will premier on SonyLiv from October 5.

'Eesho' is coming! The thriller from the Jayasurya-Nadirshah combo will be streaming on SonyLIV from Oct 5th. Releasing in: Malayalam | Tamil | Telugu | Kannada | Hindi |#Eesho #EeshoOnSonyLIV #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/VVS6nQgnpc — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 14, 2022

The film, directed by Nadirshah, had courted controversy last year, as the title of the film had reportedly hurt sentiments of a section of people. A petition was filed in the High Court seeking to restrict the release of the film owing to the title.

According to the petition, ‘Eesho’ is translated to Jesus Christ in Malayalam and hence it was not respectful to use the name as the film’s title. Also, the tagline ‘Not from the Bible’ offended a few. Though the makers removed the tagline, Nadirshah had clarified that the title will remain the same, because it was the name of the character and not Jesus Christ.

The film, bankrolled by Arun Narayanan Productions will be released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada. The script is by Suneesh Vaaranadu. The film was shot in Mundakkayam, Kuttikkanam, Peerumedu, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Dubai. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music for the film, while the editing is Shameer Muhammed. N M Badusha and Binu Sebastian are the production controllers of the film.