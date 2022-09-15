Bus falls into deep gorge in Kashmir’s Rajouri; 4 killed, several injured

Rajouri: Four people died after a bus carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Thursday. Officials said that a bus on way from Surankote sub division of Poonch to Rajouri district headquarters went out of the driver’s control and fell into a deep gorge at Deri Ralyote.

The Tehsildar of Manjakote, Javed Choudhary said, ‘Four people died after a bus carrying several passengers fell into a deep gorge near Bhimber Gali in Rajouri district today morning’. More details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 11 people were killed and 26 others were injured when a minibus on its way to Mandi from Sawjian, met with an accident in Poonch.