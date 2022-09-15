DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaLatest NewsNEWSIndiaCrime

Cops capture ‘interstate gang targeting single travelers’ in Bengaluru; Report

The Bengaluru Police’s City Crime Branch (CCB) has apprehended a group that is accused of holding individuals at knifepoint while robbing them of cash and belongings. The group, which crossed state lines, is claimed to have a lengthy criminal past, which includes extortions. According to the police, lone travellers between states were the primary targets.

The group targeted lone passengers and robbed them at knifepoint, according to the police. ‘Bangalore CCB has apprehended a gang of inter-state extortionists who were targeting lone travellers. 7 extortion cases have been found at multiple police stations,’ the police tweeted.

Over 600 mobile phones, two automobiles, a bike, and a laptop were also found by CCB. In total, treasures worth 50 lakh were discovered. Two persons were apprehended by municipal police last month for allegedly using the guise of accident victims to demand money. After ramming the man’s car with their motorcycles, the accused intimidated him and took ?40,000.

