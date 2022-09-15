Doctor booked for molesting 12-year-old in his clinic

A complaint was registered by Meerut Police against a doctor who was charged with abusing a 12-year-old child. The accused, Gagan Agarwal, is allegedly missing from the clinic .

Gagan Agarwal reportedly owns and operates a clinic in the Ganga Nagar neighbourhood of Meerut. On September 12, the 12-year-old girl, her mother, teacher and her uncle went to the hospital for treatment.

Under the guise of providing therapy, the accused allegedly led the child to a clinic room where he molested her private areas. The victim told her family about the event when she got home. The girl’s relatives went to the Ganga Nagar police station and reported the incident.

On the basis of this, authorities filed a lawsuit against the accused under the SC-ST Act and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and started an investigation.

As per reports, the mother had filed for divorce and was now residing with her parents in Meerut. On Monday afternoon, the 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after complaining of a sore throat, fever and vomiting.