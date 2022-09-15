India receives eight cheetahs on specially adapted B747 jumbo jets; Read on…

Eight cheetahs will be reintroduced to India’s Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh where they were threatened with extinction in the 1950s by a specially modified B747 jumbo plane that has just landed in the capital city of Namibia. Wednesday’s tweet from the Indian High Commission in Windhoek said, ‘A unique bird lands down in the Land of the Brave to take goodwill emissaries to the Land of the Tiger’.

On September 17, a cargo plane carrying eight cheetahs—five female and three male—will arrive in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as part of a transcontinental relocation initiative. Helicopters will then transport them from Jaipur to their new residence, Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. On September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release these cheetahs into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in honor of his birthday.

The plane carrying the cheetahs to India has been modified to permit cages to be locked in the main cabin while yet enabling veterinarians to have complete access to the animals during the voyage. A picture of a tiger has been painted on it. A crucial factor for the cheetahs’ welfare is that the aircraft is an ultra-long range jet with a maximum flight time of 16 hours, allowing it to travel nonstop from Namibia to India. An important representative of the Indian forest department remarked on Tuesday that cheetahs must travel on an empty stomach the entire time.

A lengthy voyage may cause animals to feel queasy, which can lead to additional problems. As a result, this precaution is necessary. The use of the large carnivore for coursing, sport hunting, overhunting, and habitat degradation led to the large carnivore’s utter extinction in India. In this nation, the cheetah was proclaimed extinct by the government in 1952. In the Sal woods of the Koriya district of Chhattisgarh, the last spotted cat perished in 1948.

The Namibian government contributed the first eight animals to start the Cheetah reintroduction programme on July 20 of this year as a result of the efforts of the Indian government, which began in the 1970s, to re-establish the species in its historical habitats in the nation.