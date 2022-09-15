Indian Railways cancels 315 trains today: Know how to check full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled a total of 315 trains on September 15. The national transporter has fully cancelled 253 trains and partially cancelled 62 trains. It also rescheduled 24 trains and diverted 32. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance and operational issues.

The list of cancelled trains comprises trains running from several cities like Delhi, Howrah, Kanpur, Bhatinda and more. The national transporter has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app.

How to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Next select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement