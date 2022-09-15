IRCTC launches special Navratri tour package to Mata Vaishno Devi: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a special Navratri tour package. The tour package is to Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra. This special train will run from Safdarjung Railway Station in New Delhi on September 30 and will reach Katra in Jammu the next day.

The IRCTC will provide meals and accommodation for pilgrims. The passengers will travel in a three-tier AC coach on the Bharat Gaurav Trains. Buses will be arranged by the IRCTC for the passengers’ movement from Mata Vaishno Devi and then back to the hotel.

This Navratri Tour Package costs just Rs.11,990 per person on double occupancy basis and Rs. 13,790 for single room. A child between the age of 5-11 years will have to pay Rs.10,795. The cost is inclusive of GST, accommodation, travel, and food.

For more information about this deal, you can visit the official website of IRCTC tourism, www.irctctourism.com.