Kasaragod CPI(M) branch secretary arrested in sexual assault case filed by Class 12 student

Kasaragod: Kerala Police arrested Pilicode native TT Balachandran on Wednesday, over a complaint lodged by a class 12 student. According to the complaint, the accused misbehaved with the student and attempted to sexually assault her during Onam celebrations in the school. Balachandran is a CPM branch secretary and PTA president of the school in which the complainant is studying.

The reported incident took place during the school’s Onam celebrations on September 2. In her complaint, the student said Balachandra touched her body with sexual intent at the school assembly hall during the Onam celebrations. School authorities handed over the complaint the student gave regarding the incident to the police. Following the student’s complaint, a case was registered against him under the non-bailable sections. CPM removed him as the secretary of the Echikoval North branch and cancelled his party membership. The school authorities too sacked him as PTA president.

The accused reportedly is absconding after the case was registered. Youth organizations, including MSF and Youth Congress, had protested against the delay in arresting the accused. CPM has removed him from the branch secretary position. As per reports Balachandran was hiding in Ernakulam. Police arrested him after he returned to the district.