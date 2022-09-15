The end of the COVID-19 pandemic is near; Seize this opportunity!

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is presently more manageable than it has ever been. The epidemic has claimed more than six million lives since it first appeared in November 2019.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the WHO, stated to reporters during a virtual news conference, ‘The time to put the epidemic to an end has never been better. Though the conclusion is still not in sight, it is getting closer’. Tedros said that the number of newly discovered cases of the dangerous disease dropped last week to its lowest level since March 2020 and encouraged everyone to ‘seize this chance’.

He warned, ‘If we miss this chance, we risk more mutations, more fatalities, more disruption, and more uncertainty’. The number of reported cases decreased by 28% to 3.1 million for the week ending September 11 compared to the previous week, according to the most recent epidemiological data on Covid from the WHO.

An extensive examination of the epidemic is provided in the Lancet Commission’s most recent report, ‘Lessons from Covid for the Future’. Several recommendations were made by the research. It implies that measures should be taken in order to finally contain and comprehend the epidemic.