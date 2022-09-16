Diwali 2022: Indian Railways announces festive special train

New Delhi: Indian Railways has decided to run special train during Diwali. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers during the festival.

The North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways will operate festive special Kolkata-Ajmer Puja Super-Fast train from October 4. This train will make 4 trips. The ticket bookings are open now. The Puja Super-Fast weekly special train service will be operated via Asansol, Patna, Prayagraj, Agra Fort, and Jaipur.

Train number 03125 Kolkata-Ajmer Puja super-fast weekly special train will run from October 4 to October 25. It will leave Kolkata every Tuesday at 02:00 pm and will reach Jaipur station at 05:10 pm on Wednesday. The train will stop for 10 minutes and will leave at 5.20 pm for Ajmer, and will reach the station at 07:40 pm on Wednesday.

Train number 03126 Ajmer-Kolkata Puja Super-Fast weekly special train will operate from October 5 to October 26. This train will leave Ajmer every Wednesday at 10:00 pm and will reach Jaipur at 12.10 pm. The train will leave Jaipur at 12.20 after a stop of 10 minutes and will reach Kolkata at 05:00 am on Friday.

This train will stop at Barddhaman, Durgapur, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Tundla, Agrafort, Bandikui, Dausa, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Jaipur, Phulera and Kishangarh stations.