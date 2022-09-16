The ‘Last Dance’ jersey worn by basketball great Michael Jordan sells for an astounding $10.1 million.

A Michael Jordan jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, when he won his final championship, sold for a record-breaking $10.1 million on Thursday, according to Sotheby’s.

According to the auction house, the classic red Chicago Bulls jersey with Michael Jordan’s number 23 on the back sold for the highest price of any piece of game-used sports memorabilia ever and set a new auction record for a basketball jersey.

The jersey attracted a total of 20 bids, and the final price was double Sotheby’s top estimate.

The Diego Maradona ‘Hand of God’ jersey had previously held the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold until the Jordan merch broke it in May.

The previous benchmark was set by a Kobe Bryant-autographed basketball jersey.

The Jordan jersey is just the second of his six championship-winning outfits to be auctioned off. Additionally, it is the most costly piece of Michael Jordan sports memorabilia ever sold. The previous record, set by an autographed relic card from 1997–98, was set at $2.7 million.