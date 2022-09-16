Violence motivated by hate and white supremacy has no place in the US, according to President Joe Biden

White supremacy and all other forms of hate motivated by violence, including those directed at Muslims, Sikhs, and Hindus, have no place in the United States, according to US Vice President Joe Biden. This statement comes after an uptick in such instances nationwide.

In his speech to the ‘United We Stand’ summit hosted by the White House on Thursday, Vice President Joe Biden said, ‘Regardless of our backgrounds, our beliefs, we have to stand united against hate-fueled violence. You know better than anyone, that forever an attack on one group of us is literally an attack on all of us.’

Biden said he made the decision to run for president after such instances when speaking to the participants who had assembled in the East Room of the White House from all around the nation.

The Justice Department has promised to step up efforts to combat hate crimes, which peaked in the US in 2020 at their highest level in more than a decade.

He pointed out that the idea of America assures that everyone is treated with respect and equality, that there is racial equality and inclusion, and that there is no safe haven for hate.

Presidents of historically black colleges and universities are attending the summit, and he pointed out that instead of being able to concentrate on giving their students the finest learning environment possible, he said they are worrying about receiving more bomb threats against their schools. Too frequently, Native Americans and Americans with disabilities experience victimisation, violence, and discrimination.