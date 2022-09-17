Banks to remain shut for 5 days in this month

New Delhi: Banks will remain closed for 5 days this month in the remaining 13 days. As per the holiday calendar of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there were 13 holidays for banks this month out of which 8 have already been used up.

The Reserve Bank charts out bank holidays in three categories: ‘Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under the Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. Out of the 13 bank holidays in September, 6 are weekend leaves. 3 of them being used up already during the first 2 weeks of the month.

Full list of bank holidays:

Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act:

September 21 (Wednesday): Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

List of Weekend Leaves:

September 18: Weekly off (Sunday)

September 24: Fourth Saturday

September 25: Weekly off (Sunday)