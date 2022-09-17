‘Changing unconscious mental patterns’ for better mental health; Report

There are almost one million thoughts raging wild in the average person’s mind every second of the month, which has 2,628,288 of them. It becomes an internal propulsion engine if we are able to swap out anxiety-inducing ideas with desired results in the future. Your learning, performance, enjoyment, and overall feeling are all the results of the millions of thoughts that are constantly running through your mind.

And maybe India needs that for its upcoming stage of growth and development. According to the WHO, mental health issues cause 2443 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 10,000 people. Also, there are 21.1 suicides per 100,000 people, age-adjusted. From 2012 to 2030, it is anticipated that mental health issues will result in total economic losses of up to USD 1.03 trillion. Therefore, having consistent, natural, and long-lasting modifications in unconscious brain habits that are favourable for general mental wellbeing becomes more important than ever.

Autonomous Modifications of Subconscious Mental Patterns;

How do you feel about the things that have happened in the past, the things that are occurring in the present, and the things that will happen in the future? What if you could create your thoughts and feelings so that they tap into the riches of your conscious and unconscious resources to support you in achieving the results you want in life?

We refer to these untamed and unregulated mental events as unconscious patterning. You can alter your sensations and emotions by altering your unconscious ideas. Additionally, when you alter your emotions and feelings, your body is more likely to release endorphins, often known as happy chemicals, which naturally improves your mental health. In essence, a mental breakthrough alters one’s unconscious thought processes through affecting one’s biochemistry and neurology!

How can these rooted thought habits be altered?

Finding and selecting the unconscious mental patterning is the first step towards changing it. To get to the point, drown out the chatter, and precisely pinpoint the most difficult mentality or pattern, you need exceptional predictive intelligence. The use of the most sophisticated and subtle procedures for inherent breakthroughs comes next.

People employ affirmations or other thought-controlling techniques to train themselves to have control over their thoughts. The ideas that come naturally while they are not meditating. The mind therefore requires improved conditioning and reprogramming. Modern developments in the field of personal evolution can instruct the unconscious mind to replace debilitating or anxiety-inducing ideas with aspirational results.

Predictive Intelligence and Mental Wellbeing!

The wisdom and intuition of the altering life paths of thousands of motivated people are packed into the EIT’s predictive intelligence. It enables us to identify the unconscious mental processes to pursue in order to protect what makes a person exceptional and special. EIT is one such cutting-edge technology that effectively changes unconscious behaviours. It is based on the principles of Predictive Intelligence & Integrated Life Outcomes.