Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated marginally in the Kerala market. Price of the yellow metal edged higher after slipping down for three straight sessions. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,760, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram. In the last three days, price of the precious metal edged lower by Rs 760 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), slipped down by Rs 1,187 per 10 gram or 2.35% from Rs 50,521 to Rs 49,334. In the international market, price of gold hit 2-year low of $1,654 on Friday. It settled at $1,674 per ounce, recording weekly dip of around 2.45%.