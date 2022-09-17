Have these fruits to enhance your skin health

Every minute, the human body goes through a number of chemical changes that aid the digestive system in breaking down the meal. If any of these processes are interrupted during this process, toxins are released, which can occasionally emerge as skin reactions like rashes or pimples.

Therefore, there is a connection between intestinal health and healthy skin. If the stomach is healthy, the entire body is healthy, the mind is at peace, and the metabolism speeds up, boosting immunity. All of this contributes to the skin’s natural health and radiance.

Fruits are aesthetically pleasing, colourful, and packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibres that are essential for transforming a sick stomach into a healthy one. Fruits are gut-friendly because they contain almost equal levels of all their constituent nutrients. Fruits include fibres and enzymes that support a healthy gut and allow for the efficient absorption of nutrients into circulation.

List of fruits for healthy skin:

1. PAPAYA

Papayas are readily accessible practically year-round and offer several skin-care advantages. It includes papain, which aids in treating pigmentation and dryness in the skin.

The skin’s suppleness is increased by the collagen released, reducing wrinkles and other ageing symptoms. These fruits are abundant in vitamins A and C, which assist to lighten the skin tone and remove sun tan to give the skin a shine.

For healthy skin and intestines, consume a tiny amount each day. Mash one tiny papaya slice, apply to the face, and leave on for ten minutes. This will maintain the skin’s radiance.

2. WATERMELON

The high water content and vitamins A, C, and E in watermelon help to moisturise the skin and promote collagen production. The anti-inflammatory characteristics of watermelon skin aid to soothe sunburned skin and provide natural exfoliation. Watermelon’s lycopene shields our skin from the sun’s damaging effects.

A portion every day will help your skin. Cut the watermelon’s peel into slices or cubes, then chill it for 15 minutes. Rub the ice cube on your face to rehydrate the skin and protect it from dryness, sunburn, and dust.

3. BANANA

Potassium, manganese, calcium, vitamins C, B6, and B12, and antioxidants are all abundant in bananas. This not only boosts the texture of the hair but also the quality of the skin. Natural oils found in bananas aid in the treatment of skin conditions including eczema and psoriasis. Bananas include biotin, which accelerates cell division and aids in the healing of acne scars.

For healthy skin and gastrointestinal function, consume one daily.

4. PINEAPPLE

The fruit pineapple is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and the strong enzyme bromelain. This enzyme facilitates the process of regenerating dead skin cells, reduces skin irritation, and encourages the process of cell regeneration. The unpopular fruit enhances intestinal microbiota by cleaning the skin and promoting overall body wellness.

Grab a ripe pineapple for a healthy dose of vitamin C.