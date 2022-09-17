Know causes, symptoms and treatments of penis infection

Penis infections are a common problem in men. But, most men are reluctant to talk about and often go untreated. Bacteria, fungi, and viruses can all cause infections of the penis. Penis infections can range from mild and easily treatable conditions to severe or chronic illnesses.

Balanitis, posthitis, and balanoposthitis are the three main infections that can affect penis. Balanitis refers to inflammation of the head of the penis, known as the glans. Posthitis describes inflammation of the foreskin or the prepuce. Balanoposthitis is when balanitis and posthitis both occur.

According to a recent study, balanitis is a common condition affecting 3-11 percent of men. A white or green discharge from the penis can be a sign of a sexually transmitted infection. It can sometimes be caused by a disease called urethritis. Experts say that if you feel stretching and pain while urinating, this may be a sign of low water in the body or a urinary bladder infection.

If the penis is itchy and sore, it could be a bacterial symptom. The main reason for this is lack of cleanliness. If such discomfort spreads to the penis, it can also be a yeast infection.

Make sure private parts are kept clean. Ensuring that the body is well washed is one of the most important aspects of staying healthy. The private parts are the most prone to infection. Experts say that cleaning the penis thoroughly reduces the risk of inflammation and infection.

Moisture in the penis increases the risk of infection. Not using and changing underwear frequently also increases the risk of fungus. Health experts say that cotton cloth should be used to clean the penis.