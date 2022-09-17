Mukesh Ambani to visit Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), paid a visit to the Guruvayur Shri Krishna temple today. Hindus worship Lord Vishnu in the form of Guruvayurappan at the Guruvayur Temple. It is situated in Kerala’s Guruvayur town. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the temple is a major place of worship for Hindus.

Mr. Ambani is seen following to the strict dress norms for visitors to the Guruvayur Temple. A mundu must be worn around the waist by men. They are supposed to have bare chests, however they can cover the chest area with a little piece of cloth called a veshthi.

Yesterday, Mr. Ambani paid a visit to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, and donated 1.5 crore there. He was accompanied by Reliance Retail Ltd Director Manoj Modi and Radhika Merchant, the fiancée of his son Anant.

Mukesh Ambani also paid a visit to the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on Monday earlier this week.