Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to the ‘pre-funeral events of Queen Elizabeth II’!

Just as a thaw emerged in the relationship between the top Royals and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a Telegraph report indicated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been barred from attending Queen Elizabeth II’s pre-funeral functions. A spectacular pre-funeral gathering for world leaders was reportedly given by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla earlier this week, and the couple reportedly received invites.

The event is just for working royals, it appears from the story, and they have been notified of this. The pair appeared perplexed after learning that royal officials had insisted they skip the celebration, according to the story, which went on to say more. It’s important to remember that the casket of Queen Elizabeth II has been held at Westminster Hall since Wednesday for the public to pay their respects.

On the eve of the Queen’s burial, which is due to take place on Monday at the Windsor Chapel where she will be buried, world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron among others will assemble in London. Prince Harry has been ignored by the top Royals before in the years following the death of the Queen.

According to WION, Prince Harry was reportedly prohibited from donning his military uniform during the Queen’s vigil, partly because he lost the right when he left the royal life in 2020 and relocated to California with his bride Meghan Markle. Prince Harry was given permission to wear the military outfit by King Charles III, nevertheless, after the commotion got out of hand.