World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Devendra Jhajharia wins silver

Marrakesh: Indian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia has won silver medal in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, in Morocco. Paralympics gold medalist Devendra threw the javelin to a distance of 60.97 m to win the silver. India’s Ajit Kumar won the gold by throwing the javelin to a distance of 64 m.

Devendra is a three-time Paralympics medalist. He won Gold in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio editions of the Paralympics. In the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, he won a silver medal. He won a gold medal in 2013 World Para Athletics Championships held at Lyon while he won a silver medal in 2015 in Doha.