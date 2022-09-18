DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

World Para Athletics Grand Prix: Devendra Jhajharia wins silver

Sep 18, 2022, 05:51 pm IST

Marrakesh:  Indian javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia has won silver medal in the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, in Morocco. Paralympics gold medalist Devendra threw the javelin to a distance of 60.97 m to win the silver. India’s Ajit Kumar won the gold by throwing  the javelin to a distance of 64 m.

Devendra is a three-time Paralympics medalist. He won Gold in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio editions of the Paralympics. In the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, he won a silver medal. He won a gold medal in 2013 World Para Athletics Championships held at Lyon while he won a silver medal in 2015 in Doha.

 

