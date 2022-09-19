After salmonella shutdown, Israel’s Strauss resumes manufacturing

Israel’s Strauss Group announced on Monday that it has started a gradual return to chocolate production after a manufacturing facility was forced to close for five months due to salmonella.

The company announced that chocolate products would be available in stores in the upcoming weeks and noted that the renewed manufacture was being coordinated with Israel’s Health Ministry.

In an effort to improve quality control generally, two facilities that make chocolates under the Elite brand have undergone extensive cleaning and infrastructural improvements, according to Strauss.

Late in April, a recall that removed popular treats from store shelves prompted the Health Ministry to order the suspension of production at the Strauss candy plant near the northern city of Nazareth.

Salmonella, a bacterium that can lead to intestinal illness, was discovered during a routine inspection, and the plant was temporarily shut down as a result.

Prior to this, Strauss predicted that its 2022 financial results would suffer a hit of 170-230 million shekels ($49-$67 million).