Amarinder Singh, former chief minister of Punjab, to join BJP today, bringing his party into saffron camp

Following a party meeting on Monday, the Punjab Lok Congress, which Captain Amarinder Singh, a former chief minister of Punjab, founded, is ready to partner with the BJP.

Singh left the Congress after his unceremonious exit as chief minister in September of last year and formed the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). In his place, Charanjit Singh Channi took over.

In Delhi, Singh (80) will formally join the saffron party in the presence of J P Nadda, the BJP’s national president, and other top figures. Others who will join the BJP on Monday include seven former MLAs and one former MP who joined the PLC.

Following spinal surgery, Singh just returned from London where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Singh reported that his meeting with Shah on September 12 resulted in a very productive conversation about a range of topics, including the rising incidence of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the state’s future development plan.

According to senior Punjab BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal, before leaving for London, Singh told the BJP of his desire to merge his party with the BJP. Grewal had stated at the time that the former chief minister will make the merger official after his return.

A two-time former chief minister, he is a member of the Patiala royal dynasty.