Doing this before having sex is good

Sex is a essential part of life. Sex is necessary for the healthy functioning of human body and mind. But now a days sex-related problems such as erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation are increasing.

A study has revealed that about 30% of adult men at some time face the problem of premature ejaculation.

So here are some simple tips for avoiding this:

Masturbation: If you masturbate for 1 or 2 hours before having sex, you can increase your ejaculation timing during the intercourse. Masturbating shortly before sex will not cause early ejaculation.

Deep Breath: If you take a deep breath during the sexual intercourse, your ejaculatory reflux will stop for some time and you will be able to last longer.

Sex Position: Change the sex positions. During sex, you should choose such a sex position in which you feel less sensitive.