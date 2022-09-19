Mahzooz Draw: 41 participants share 100,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: One lucky participant has won the top prize of Dh10 million in the 93rd Mahzooz weekly draw by matching 5 out of 5 winning numbers. The details of the top prize winner will be revealed at a press event. Thus the total number of people who have become multi-millionaires with the draw has surged to 28.

41 lucky participants shared 1 million UAE dirhams in the 93rd Mahzooz weekly draw by matching 4 out of 5 numbers. They will take home Dh24,390 each.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners are Denis from Cameroon, Ian from the Philippines, and Mohammad from India. The winning raffle numbers were 19309589, 19311950, 19520032 respectively. 1,174 other winners received the third prize of Dh350 each by matching 3 out of 4 numbers. 1218 winners won prizes in the 92nd weekly draw. The total prize money won was 1,710,900.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.