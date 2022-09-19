Mamata Banerjee makes distinction about Bengal resolution against CBI and ED

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, said she did not think Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed federal investigative agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to focus on the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP leaders in Bengal, according to Banerjee, are reportedly using the agencies to further their objectives without Prime Minister Modi’s consent. ‘You are possibly not aware that these agencies are no longer under the Prime Minister’s office. They are now controlled by the Union home ministry,’ the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said that they are now under the control of the Union Home Ministry. She did not mention the Union home minister, Amit Shah, in her speech, but TMC legislators did in theirs.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, minister of parliamentary affairs, claimed that Bengal is the first state to file such a resolution. Banerjee said: ‘The central government and a section of BJP leaders are behind this. BJP leaders here want the agencies to serve their political agenda. We will not let such excesses muzzle the voice of democracy.’

‘The Centre is behaving in an autocratic manner. This resolution is not against any person but against the biased role of the agencies,’ she added.

The resolution charges federal agencies of breaking democratic norms, ‘torturing’ TMC lawmakers, businessmen, public servants, store owners, and even students while taking no action against BJP leaders who are also accused in several cases. The resolution stated that the ‘excesses’ got worse after the TMC won the Bengal election for a third time in 2021.