Quick techniques to calm anxiety and panic attacks

It can be challenging to calm yourself down and express your ideas if you are going through a challenging phase that is punctuated by episodes of abrupt panic or anxiety that overwhelm you.

There are several coping mechanisms that can assist your mind in coming back to the present moment and preventing internal panic attacks during such moments of spiralling from overpowering thoughts.

Move your body.

Your body enters a state of fight, flight, or freeze when you experience anxiety because chemicals like cortisol and adrenaline are released. Shaking your body parts can actually help you get rid of your nervousness.

Shake your neck, shoulders, hands, arms, legs, and wherever else you believe the tension to be located. You can also try stomping your feet, punching a pillow or dancing to a nice song. Simply moving is a great way to kick the tension out.

Use a fidget toy

Purchase fidget toys, such as the Infinity Cube, Legos, and Silicone Decompression Toys. Place one on your nightstand, desk, or in your backpack, if you like.

These toys demand your whole attention and serve as anxiety deterrents. They can assist in calming your mind because they make use of your senses, such as touch and vision.

Eat something sour

Your system will be shocked by the textures, tanginess, and bitterness, which will cause you to focus on what you are tasting rather than the previously escalating nervous thoughts.

If you don’t like lemons, you can alternatively use sour candies like khatta aam papad to try this approach.

Submerging your face in a bowl of cold water

When animals dive into cold water, they become calmer. Therefore, immersing your face or simply your forehead in a basin of cold water for 30 seconds can be helpful if your mind is racing with nervous thoughts.

Your brain will believe that you are diving underwater as a result of inducing the mammalian dive response. Your parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) is triggered by this, causing your body and mind to rest. It also slows down your pounding heart.

Lie flat on the ground

If you find yourself suddenly experiencing anxiety, resting flat on the ground, ideally one that is cold (like a marble or tiled bathroom floor), will help you feel more at ease.

Your skin feels the cold floor, and the shock causes your mind to become calmer. You can also try relaxing deep breathing, with deep exhales from your mouth, to further calm you down. You will feel more stable and grounded.