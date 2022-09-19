With unprecedented rain, typhoon smashes western Japan, killing two people

At least two people were killed by Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the worst storms to hit Japan in recent memory, which also brought record-breaking rainfall and ferocious winds to the west of the country on Monday. As a result, manufacturing operations were halted and transportation was disrupted.

This week, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida postponed his trip to New York for the U.N. General Assembly to examine the damage caused by the 14th typhoon of the season to hit Japan.

In a press conference on Monday evening, Kishida said, ‘I postponed my scheduled departure from today to take stock of the damage caused by the typhoon and to take all necessary efforts for recovery. If conditions permit, I will depart on Tuesday morning.’

Before wreaking havoc on the western island of Kyushu and rushing onto the main island of Honshu on Monday morning, Nanmadol made landfall close to Kagoshima city late on Sunday.

NHK footage indicated that a river in Kyushu’s Miyazaki prefecture overflowed, flooding nearby farmland and roadways. Another video showed a collapsed billboard hanging over a street from the top of a building, a gas station with its tin roof ripped off, and a riverfront house partially hanging over a torrent.

At a news conference, a representative of the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, ‘We need to remain extremely vigilant for heavy rains, gales, high waves, and storm surges.’