Zelensky refuses to give up on regaining Ukrainian towns; Read on…

President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that the counteroffensive by Ukraine against Russia will not stop and claimed that its forces were taking back towns and cities from Moscow. ‘ Maybe now it seems to some of you that after a series of triumphs we have a certain pause,’ he said during his nightly speech, ‘but it’s preparation for the next series… because Ukraine must be free – all of it’.

The British Defense Ministry warned that Moscow is likely to step up its attacks on civilian targets and stated that Russia will punish for military losses. The Ukrainian military command reported that its forces had secured the eastern bank of the Oskil River after repelling Russian troop attacks in the Kherson region in the south and the Kharkiv region in the east.

Ukrainians who had returned to the northeastern region that had been retaken by Kyiv’s rapid offensive earlier this month were looking for their dead while Russian artillery and airstrikes continued to pound targets throughout Ukraine’s east. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, dismissed Ukraine’s quick counteroffensive and warned that if its troops came under further pressure, Moscow would react more aggressively. Power lines required to keep Europe’s largest nuclear power station, Zaporizhzhia, cool and secure have been interrupted, and both sides are blaming the other for the bombardment.

On Sunday, US Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley issued a warning following a visit to a Polish base supporting Ukraine’s military effort. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces in Donetsk continue to carry out ‘meaningless operations’ against villages rather than bolstering the front line. Following the discovery of a mass burial containing the remains of 17 soldiers, the citizens of Izium have been scouring a forest graveyard for deceased relatives.