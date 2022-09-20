After the funeral of the queen, politics in Britain to return, giving Truss a busy week

After the funeral for Queen Elizabeth, British politics will once again take centre stage on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Liz Truss indicating her priorities by travelling to her first important conference and pushing out policies to attempt to prevent a recession.

Politics, or at least the discussion of its ins and outs, has been put on hold since the queen passed away on September 8 in honour of a monarch who ruled for 70 years.

Some in the government found the timing of the political halt disappointing since it came after a two-month race for the top job and at a time when Britain faces a long-term energy crisis and the possibility of a long-lasting recession.

However, insiders claim that it has given some of Truss’s ministers time to settle in and tweak their policies in their new areas. Just makes for a hectic next week.

New legislation will be squeezed into the last few days of the week in parliament, which the government hopes will continue meeting on Friday before adjourning for the yearly period of party conferences.

A support programme to help businesses deal with growing energy costs, a declaration on perhaps reducing treatment wait times at Britain’s state-run National Health Service, and long-promised tax cuts to try to boost growth are among the items on the agenda.

On Wednesday, she will also meet U.S. President Joe Biden at the U.N. General Assembly, where she previously met with a number of leaders who had travelled to attend the queen’s funeral, where 2,000 people paid their respects.

A seasoned member of the ruling Conservative Party predicted that the election would get off to a focused, snappy start that would demonstrate momentum and a clear direction of travel without interruptions or side diversions. The policies already existed, however they were incorporated into the departments (during the time of mourning).