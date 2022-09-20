DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Amazfit launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Sep 20, 2022, 08:58 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese wearable brand, Amazfit launched new smartwatch named ‘GTS 4’ in the Indian markets. The smartwatch can currently be pre-ordered from the Amazfit India site and Amazon for Rs. 16,999 and it will go on sale from September 22 in Infinite Black, Misty White, and Rosebud Pink colours.

The new premium  smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch HD (390×450 pixels) AMOLED display with over 150 watches faces   and  has a lightweight aluminium alloy middle frame with a navigation crown on the right side. The new smartwatch comes with  more than 150 sports modes. It is  programmed to automatically recognise 15 strength training exercises and 8 sports.

It is  equipped with an all-new BioTracker 4.0 PPG biometric optical sensor that  offers its users 24/7 heart rate tracking, blood oxygen and stress monitoring, and sleep quality tracking.  The new device  runs on Zepp OS 2.0 and  features a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling support. It features a 300mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 8 days of backup.

