Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 36,760, higher by Rs 80 per 8 gram today. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4595. Yesterday, gold price depreciated by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading higher by 0.29% or Rs 143 at Rs 49,445 per 10 gram. Silver futures gained sharply by 0.70% or Rs 399 to Rs 57,083 per kg.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancels 173 trains: Full list

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $1,674.34 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.3% at $1,683.10. Among other precious metals, spot silver lost 0.9% to $19.43 per ounce. Platinum remained firm at $919.40 and palladium was down 1.4% at $2,193.53.