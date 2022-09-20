Congress leader, Ex- Aluva MLA Muhammad Ali passes away

Aluva: Senior Congress leader and former MLA K Muhammad Ali (76) passed away at a private hospital here on Monday. He represented the Aluva legislative assembly constituency for six times after winning consecutive elections since 1980. Ali was a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and the All-India Congress Committee.

His long political career began with the Kerala Students Union. He was the Ernakulam District president of the KSU from 1966 to 68. He went on to become the general secretary of the Youth Congress and the vice-president of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee in the 70s.

He also served as AICC member, KPCC executive member, KSU Ernakulam president, Youth Congress state general secretary, Ernakulam DCC vice president, Ernakulam District Co-operative Bank director, KTDC director board member and sports council member.