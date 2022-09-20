Hosts meeting inside temple; BJP councillor among 75 others arrested in Chennai

After holding a meeting within the Kapaleeshwarar temple in Mylapore, Chennai, BJP councillor Uma Anandan and 74 other people have had a charge filed against them for unlawful assembly.

On August 31, 75 persons arrived at the temple for the meeting, including Ramesh Sethuraman, MR Venkatesh, a lawyer for the Madras High Court, and BJP councillor Uma Anandan.

According to reports, the group discussed who should be held accountable for temple maintenance and who should be accountable for it. However, a complaint was made by Ravikumar, a temple official, and a case was filed under the relevant IPC and CrPC sections as a result.

A copy of the FIR, according to the BJP councillor, was reportedly not given to him. ‘No FIR copy was given to us. I came to know about FIR filed on about 70 of us through the TV channels.

Is the TN Government trying to threaten and first false cases on Hindustan activists?’ tweeted Uma Anandan.

Afloating the ‘Own Your Temple’ initiative, which could create issues for the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Board, was allegedly the topic of the discussion, according to charges made later. However, Uma Anandhan said that no such discussions took place and that the meeting’s primary focus was on building the ties between devotees and the temple.