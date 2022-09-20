India to face Australia in first T20I today: Possible playing XI

Mohali: In cricket, India will face Australia in the first T20 International match of 3-match-series today. The match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 pm.

Probable XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Also Read: Huge Egyptian cargo vessel sinks while unloading at Turkey port | Watch

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson