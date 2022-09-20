IRCTC announces Jyotirlinga Yatra package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced Jyotirlinga yatra tour. The tour package covers religious sites like Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach.

The Special Tourist Trains will begin its journey on October 15 and the tour will end on October 22. The package will cost Rs 15150 per person for the sleeper class. The cost include the journey by sleeper class, accommodation, transfers between the sites, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, and travel insurance.

Passengers can onboard and de-board at Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow, and Virangana Laxmi Bai. Passengers can book their tickets by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and other Regional Offices.

For more information on the tour package, visit : https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZSD07