Moldova’s gas company wants to increase rates by more than 30%

As the small, east European nation of Moldova struggles with an energy shortage this winter, Moldovagaz, the country’s monopoly gas distribution company, requested authorization from the energy authority on Monday to boost gas prices for consumers by 31.5%.

The new price would be 26,675 Moldovan lei ($1,382) per thousand cubic metres, according to a post on Telegram by Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban.

The primary cause of this action, according to Ceban, was the purchasing prices, which have been rising steadily.

Both private household consumers and business consumers would be impacted by the suggested increase.

Due to its reliance on Russian gas, Moldova has been severely impacted by the sharp rise in spot gas prices that has occurred since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Moldova and Ukraine border each other, and both cities desire to join the European Union.

On Sunday, thousands of people protested in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, calling for the pro-Western administration to step down in response to rising fuel costs and general inflation.

Several hundred demonstrators camped out in front of Moldova’s parliament all night.