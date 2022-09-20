Russian lawmakers impose harsher penalties for offences committed during mobilisation

A law to increase penalties for a variety of offences, including deserting, damaging military property, and disobeying orders, when they are committed during military mobilisation or combat scenarios was approved by the Russian parliament on Tuesday.

The lower house of parliament, the Duma, passed the bill in its second and third readings on Tuesday.

The move comes as Russia is debating whether or not to mobilise, a move that could significantly escalate the conflict in Ukraine.