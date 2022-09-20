Stock Market: Sensex, nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. BSE Sensex climbed 578.51 points or 0.98% to settle at 59,719.74. NSE Nifty surged 194 points or 1.10% to end at 17,816.25. All sectoral indices and broader market indices ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Titan, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and Eicher Motors. The top losers in the market were Nestle, Power Grid, Infosys and Reliance Industries Limited.