A former boxing authority official exposes the Olympic corruption culture.

The deep-seated corruption culture at the Olympics and the World Championships has been exposed by some astounding claims made by a former executive director of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA).

The former official disclosed that Taekwondo was bribed to get into the Olympics and that Azerbaijan was once offered a gold medal at the Olympics in exchange for $10 million.

Ho Kim, a 66-year-old South Korean sports executive, revealed some shocking allegations in an exclusive interview with The Times.

Before taking over as the executive director of the amateur international boxing association (AIBA), Ho Kim worked in marketing and public relations for the World Taekwondo Federation. He held that job for ten years.

Ho Kim alleged during his tenure at the AIBA that the organisation had a ‘cash for medals’ attitude and that bribes totaling millions of dollars were paid to ensure an Olympic medal.

According to him, Azerbaijan was promised a gold medal in boxing at the 2004 Summer Olympics in London in exchange for paying $10 million in the form of a loan.

Ho Kim claimed he was only a ‘delivery boy’ for Dr. Kim Un-yong and Wu Ching-kuo, two of the most powerful individuals in the IOC, despite confessing to paying top International Olympic Committee officials on his own.

Dr Kim was the founding president of the global taekwondo federation and later became the vice-president of the IOC, Wu was a former president of the AIBA, who later joined the IOC’s executive board in 2012.